Politics

Edward Zuma at Ace Magashule trial, where ANC leaders bemoan court exclusion

Court safety measures 'dictatorship in the name of Covid-19' - Dakota Lekgoete

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
19 February 2021 - 10:27
Scores of Ace Magashule supporters have come to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in support of their leader, and the police are also there in high numbers in a bid to control the crowd.
Scores of Ace Magashule supporters have come to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court in support of their leader, and the police are also there in high numbers in a bid to control the crowd.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Top ANC members supporting party secretary-general Ace Magashule have been denied entry to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court, where he's making a second appearance on corruption charges, owing to Covid-19 safety measures.

This has provoked an angry response from ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Dakota Lekgoete, who has described the coronavirus safety measures as “dictatorship in the name of Covid-19", arguing that a bigger courtroom should have been used to accommodate him and other prominent Magashule supporters.

Lekgoete, along with other ANC heavyweights such as NEC member Bathabile Dlamini and ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina, were among a host of high-profile Magashule supporters, many of whom were not allowed to enter the court owing to Covid-19 safety measures.

Magashule and 14 others appeared inside the Bloemfontein magistrate's court over corruption charges related to irregularities in the awarding of a R255m asbestos tender during Magashule's time as Free State premier.

Lekgoete said Covid-19 regulations were now a form of dictatorship.

“This is a dictatorship in the name of Covid-19,” said Lekgoete. “Why did they not choose a bigger court? I mean there are 15 accused and each brought a family member and then there are lawyers.”

Ace Magashule arrives at court: 'Why should I speak to president about the case?'

"Let the NPA do whatever they want to do, I'm ready for anything," ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule pronounced on Friday, as he arrived at court ...
News
2 hours ago

Several ANC leaders who form part of the ANC faction branded “Radical Economic Transformation” have descended upon Bloemfontein. This while scores of Magashule supporters are singing and dancing outside court under heavy police guard.

The court precinct has been cordoned off with barbed wire.

Magashule was expected to address his supporters after his court appearance. But he had a few words to say to media before entering the court.

“You guys said we must have our day in court, I'm waiting for the court and they keep on postponing,” said Magashule.

Outside court, bussed-in Magashule supporters carried banners saying, “Hands off our SG Ace Magashule”.

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Edward was also outside the court in support of Magashule.

Magashule's struggle was the same as that of his father, he said.

“We understand what the SG is going through. Former president Zuma is going through the same thing. We know they are targets of white monopoly capital,” he said.

Magashule is also under pressure to step aside from his position after the ANC this week adopted new guidelines to enforce its resolution that party members facing criminal charges should voluntarily step down from their positions until their matters are resolved by the courts.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ace Magashule asbestos case: And then there were 11 ...

Three more government officials have been arrested by the Hawks in Bloemfontein in connection with the R255m Free State asbestos saga.
News
4 hours ago

Ace Magashule's supporters target judiciary ahead of his day in court

Supporters of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have already gathered in Bloemfontein to pledge their allegiance before his appearance in court on ...
Politics
1 day ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL | It’ll be the Magashule of all battles as Ace faces down the ANC

The party’s secretary-general is unlikely to step down voluntarily as he appears in court to face corruption charges
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. No R51bn tender for Guptas and Duduzane, deputy minister tells Zondo Politics

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X