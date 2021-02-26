COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil Covid-19 death toll passes a quarter million
February 26 2021 - 08:47
SA to evaluate data received on Russia's SputnikV vaccine
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it would evaluate data received for Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.
Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete said the data would be evaluated for safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine.
This after the national health ministry confirmed last week that the manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine had submitted documentation for registration.
February 26 2021 - 07:20
Brazil Covid-19 death toll passes a quarter million
Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak has killed 251,498 people, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday, as it reported 1,541 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic hit the country a year ago.
With 65,998 new cases of coronavirus reported on Thursday, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
-REUTERS