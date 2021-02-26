COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil Covid-19 death toll passes a quarter million

February 26 2021 - 08:47

SA to evaluate data received on Russia's SputnikV vaccine

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it would evaluate data received for Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete said the data would be evaluated for safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine.

This after the national health ministry confirmed last week that the manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine had submitted documentation for registration.