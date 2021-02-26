South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Brazil Covid-19 death toll passes a quarter million

26 February 2021 - 07:21 By TimesLIVE
An aerial view of the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil February 25 2021. Picture taken with a drone.
An aerial view of the Parque Taruma cemetery amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Amazonas state, Brazil February 25 2021. Picture taken with a drone.
Image: REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

February 26 2021 - 08:47

SA to evaluate data received on Russia's SputnikV vaccine

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) said it would evaluate data received for Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine.

Sahpra CEO Boitumelo Semete said the data would be evaluated for safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine.

This after the national health ministry confirmed last week that the manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine had submitted documentation for registration. 

February 26 2021 - 07:20

Brazil Covid-19 death toll passes a quarter million

Brazil's COVID-19 outbreak has killed 251,498 people, the Health Ministry reported on Thursday, as it reported 1,541 deaths in the last 24 hours, the second highest daily death toll since the pandemic hit the country a year ago.

With 65,998 new cases of coronavirus reported on Thursday, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

-REUTERS

