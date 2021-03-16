SA is struggling, new mental health study finds

Recognise what you are doing well. It may be tough right now, but you have managed some things really well. Think about the struggles you may have encountered in the last year, and give yourself kindness and compassion, even praise and encouragement for having lived through this phase and doing your best.

Covid seems to have taken away our ability to make long-term plans and at times makes us feel despondent and out of control. It’s important at this point to look for things that give you a sense of mastery and semblance of control. We may not be able to control the outcome of the disease, but we can control our reaction to it and engage in simple healthy habits that make us feel good about ourselves. Engage in pro-social behaviour by helping others in simple ways like dropping food off or lending a compassionate ear or even shoulder to cry on. These tasks have been found to increase positive mood states and enhance our sense of mastery and make us feel good about ourselves.

These are times of great uncertainty. If you find yourself getting caught up in worries about the future, bring your mind back to the body in the present moment. Breathe. Literally this disease has taken our breath away and the simple things like taste and smell. So to take it back, practise breathing exercises that help strengthen your lungs, calm you down and recentre yourself by taking it slow, appreciating and savouring each bite of food, each smell, each sensation. Keep it simple and enjoy the blessing of each moment.

Going forward, remember it is a normal human emotion to be anxious during a pandemic. In fact, anxiety often keeps us safe and motivates us to wear a mask and social distance out of fear of getting ourselves and others sick. Balance is key, be cautious but not impulsive or on the other hand paranoid.

TimesLIVE