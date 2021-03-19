Broadcasting Complaints Commission dismisses complaint against eNCA over 'racist' mask saga

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) has dismissed a case lodged against news channel eNCA and one of its reporters over allegations of racism.

The BCCSA said it received several complaints against the broadcaster for airing material that advocated for hatred against black people.

However, the commission said after having considered the complaints, there can be no uncertainty that the reporter’s conduct offended viewers, but that this did not justify an inference of the advocacy of hatred against black people.

In February, the news channel and senior reporter Lindsay Dentlinger faced backlash on social media after a news clip of her asking the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed mask-less after the budget speech in parliament.

The BCCSA commissioner for broadcasting complaints, Nokubonga Fakude, said several complaints were lodged but only 11 complaints fitted the BCCSA’s criteria for a bona fide complaint, including that of the UDM.