Sanef condemns death and rape threats against Lindsay Dentlinger

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) on Sunday condemned the death and rape threats made against senior eNCA reporter Lindsay Dentlinger.

The forum said the abuse, which has mostly been on online platforms, was uncalled for.

“The abuse of journalists, particularly women journalists, is rife on social media platforms.

“But we have seen the same kind of abuse at political events, rallies and protests marches where women journalists have been pushed, sexually harassed and subjected to verbal abuse,” Sanef said in a statement.

Dentlinger faced backlash on social media after a news clip of her asking the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed mask-less.