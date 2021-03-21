South Africa

Eastern Cape woman stabs husband to death during argument

Eyewitnesses say loud shouts were heard from the couple's home

21 March 2021 - 18:13 By Iavan Pijoos
Police said eyewitnesses revealed that loud shouts were heard coming from their home at around 11:30pm on Saturday.
Police said eyewitnesses revealed that loud shouts were heard coming from their home at around 11:30pm on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 34-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death following an argument at their home in Bethelsdorp in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said eyewitnesses relayed that they heard shouting coming from the couple's home around 11:30pm on Saturday.

“While the arguments continued, the suspect allegedly screamed for help,” Naidu said.

The husband, Duran Alexander, 33, was found lying on the floor, bleeding.

Naidu said he sustained a stab wound to his chest and died on the scene.

The woman is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“Police are urging victims of domestic violence to seek help. Social work services render a variety of interventions to assist victims and to address domestic abuse.

“Victims are encouraged to seek support from relatives, neighbours, friends or spiritual leaders and to use the services of the professionals available in your respective area.”

READ MORE:

Husband killed, wife repeatedly stabbed in bloody home invasion

A man in his 70s was killed and his wife seriously injured after being stabbed several times during a suspected house robbery at Mbombela on Thursday.
News
2 weeks ago

22-year-old woman to appear in court on Tuesday for boyfriend's murder

A 22-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Smithfield magistrate's court on Tuesday after the lifeless body of a 29-year-old farmworker was ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. King Goodwill Zwelithini would have been 'planted' in a seated position - UKZN ... South Africa
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. 'Protesting students' arrested with 'illegal high-calibre automatic rifle' South Africa
  4. 'This is real life, not PornHub' — SA shocked at viral 'sex video' from KZN ... South Africa
  5. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King
X