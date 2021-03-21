Eastern Cape woman stabs husband to death during argument

A 34-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death following an argument at their home in Bethelsdorp in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said eyewitnesses relayed that they heard shouting coming from the couple's home around 11:30pm on Saturday.

“While the arguments continued, the suspect allegedly screamed for help,” Naidu said.

The husband, Duran Alexander, 33, was found lying on the floor, bleeding.

Naidu said he sustained a stab wound to his chest and died on the scene.

The woman is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“Police are urging victims of domestic violence to seek help. Social work services render a variety of interventions to assist victims and to address domestic abuse.

“Victims are encouraged to seek support from relatives, neighbours, friends or spiritual leaders and to use the services of the professionals available in your respective area.”