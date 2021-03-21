South Africa

Three die after truck and bus collide head-on in Polokwane

21 March 2021 - 15:36
A Scania truck collided head-on with a 22-seater bus between Polokwane weighbridge and The Ranch Hotel.
Image: Limpopo department of transport

Three people were killed when a truck and minibus collided in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Sunday morning, the provincial department of transport said.

Department spokesperson Mike Maringa said the Scania truck collided head-on with the 22-seater bus between Polokwane weighbridge and The Ranch Hotel.

Maringa said three people died and two others were rushed to hospital.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that fatigue or unsafe overtaking could be the possible cause of the accident.

“The deceased include the drivers of both vehicles and a female passenger from the bus.”

Maringa said the road was closed for about five hours for emergency services to retrieve the bodies from the wreckages and to clear the scene.

“I want to send my sincere condolences to the victims of the R101 accident and to caution drivers who are travelling long distances to rest when they feel tired.

“We have lost over 10 lives since Friday and we plead with motorists to drive safe and arrive alive” Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Rakhanya said.

