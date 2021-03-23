COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Victoria Falls, with an estimated population of 33,000 people, to be vaccinated
March 23 2021 - 10:55
UK health minister says mistakes were made, one year on from first Covid lockdown
Mistakes were made in the original response to the coronavirus pandemic, health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday one year on from the first Covid-19 lockdown in England, adding there would be a time for an inquiry into the government's response."
We've actively admitted that things weren't right. One of the examples I think of is how at first we thought that this virus didn't pass on if you didn't have symptoms.
There were policy consequences from that assumption, and we've changed that," Hancock told BBC radio, adding that the government had already been learning from things that hadn't gone well.
"There will be a time for everybody to reflect and there'll be an inquiry to look back over all of this in the whole. But the honest truth of that is, we've been doing that all along."
Reuters
March 23 2021 - 10:50
COVAX to set aside 5% of vaccine doses for 'buffer'
The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme will set aside 5% of the vaccine doses it procures for a "buffer" to be used in humanitarian settings or released in the case of severe outbreaks, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Tuesday.
That amounts to up to 100 million vaccine doses by the end of 2021, it said.
Reuters
March 23 2021 - 08:20
Roche antibody cocktail shown effective in Covid-19 patients
New late-stage clinical trial data show an antibody cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab reduced hospitalisation or death by 70% versus a placebo in non-hospitalised patients with Covid-19, Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding said on Tuesday.
Casirivimab and imdevimab also met all key secondary endpoints in the phase III trial with 4,567 participants, including the ability to reduce symptom duration to 10 days from 14, Roche said in a statement.
Reuters
March 23 2021 - 07:18
AstraZeneca may have provided incomplete efficacy data from latest Covid-19 trial -NIAID
British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc may have provided an incomplete view of efficacy data on its Covid-19 vaccine from a large scale US trial, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said on Tuesday, in a fresh setback to the shot.
AstraZeneca said a day earlier that its Covid-19 vaccine developed with Oxford University was 79% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in a large trial in the United States, Chile and Peru.
"The DSMB expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data," the US agency said, referring to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).
"We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible.
Reuters
March 23 2021 - 06:00
Zimbabwe's entire tourist town of Victoria Falls to get Covid-19 vaccination
Zimbabwe’s entire tourist town of Victoria Falls will be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a way to reduce the spread of the virus in one of its most-visited areas.
March 23 2021 - 06:00
ONE YEAR ON | Biggest Covid-19 headaches revealed as tracing teams talk about their challenges
Covid-19 track and tracing teams' biggest headaches over the past year included patients giving the wrong contact details and team members falling ill themselves, provincial officials told TimesLIVE.
March 23 2021 - 06:00
Private sector wants in on SA’s vaccine rollout
A growing frustration by business was clear when Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said SA’s private sector should be allowed to secure vaccines in a bid to speed up the rollout.
He told BizTech that Shoprite “would certainly purchase for our employees to get those frontline people vaccinated as quickly as possible.”