Wits grad designs app for medications after hours, as Cape duo's bicycle deliveries gain traction

When Johannesburg-based Raees Carim’s immune-compromised relative struggled to access essential medication after normal pharmacy operating hours, he realised they were not the only one in that predicament.

His response? Develop an app where people can order and have their medication delivered.

Carim, 22, a quantity surveyor, said his family found it challenging to access a 24-hour pharmacy or an option to order medication online for delivery.

“I realised that my relative was probably one of many people facing the same issue, and it was here that the seed of PharmaGo was planted,” said Carim, a BSc graduate from Wits University.

The business, Carim said, is run in an office space by a “solid” team that contributes to app development, marketing and business relations.