South Africa

WATCH | Savanna tells consumers to 'rest' from balancing bottles on their heads

23 March 2021 - 08:30
Savanna tells consumers to "rest" from viral trends.
Savanna tells consumers to "rest" from viral trends.
Image: Supplied

Cider brand Savanna has taken a dig at its consumers who like dancing with bottles balanced on their heads, saying they should “rest”.

Over the past few weeks, Savanna has been in the spotlight after videos of the cider's consumers with bottles balanced on their heads, chins or backs made their rounds on social media.

In a recent online ad, the brand told consumers to “rest” and “know your limits”.

“So what do you want me to say? Rest, bafwethu, rest. Especially those who like dancing with their phones in their mouths and put bottles on top of their heads,” an “advice specialist” can be heard saying in the ad.

Last year, the brand slammed the viral trend, saying it was “irresponsible and damaging”.

Savanna’s marketing manager Eugene Lenford said the social media trends were in no way initiated, supported or promoted by the Savanna brand.

“Unfortunately, over the past few weeks the Savanna brand has been tagged and associated with irresponsible and damaging consumer-generated social media activity,” said Lenford.

“This challenge was initiated by consumers and uses the brand name in hashtags but is in no way initiated, supported or promoted by the Savanna brand.”

He said the brand promotes responsible drinking and encouraged consumers to engage and continue to tag the brand for their responsible and safe memorable moments.

“We do not encourage binge drinking, or any kind of risky behaviour, and we ask that people pace themselves and know their limit,” he said.

READ MORE

Savanna distances itself from 'irresponsible and damaging' viral trend

"The challenge was initiated by consumers and is in no way supported by the brand."
News
2 months ago

'What's in this Savanna?' #SavannaChallenge resurfaces after booze ban

The brand has distanced itself from the drinking challenge.
News
1 month ago

'I blame Savanna drinkers': Cider gets Covid-19 bad apple rap

When it comes to consequences it's always easier if someone else is to blame - and it looks like Mzansi is blaming the level 3 lockdown on cider ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house News
  2. Race for Zulu crown as King Goodwill Zwelithini's will stays secret News
  3. KZN school refuses to admit girl, 16, because she has tattoos News
  4. Top parliament official 'owes R78,000' in rent after giving herself a discount News
  5. Nivea lawyer faces probe over 'attempt to mislead' judges in Connie case South Africa

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X