Pfizer vaccine blow as Israeli tests find reduced efficacy against SA variant

Pfizer’s vaccine is almost seven times less effective against the Covid-19 variant dominant in SA than against the main strain of the virus, according to a small study in Israel.

SA has secured 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been given emergency-use approval by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Two weeks ago, health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament 600,000 Pfizer vaccines were expected in the country by the end of this month.