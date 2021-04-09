Sahpra says court ruling on Ivermectin for Covid-19 was 'not a victory'

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) says this week's high court ruling allowing the use of Ivermectin to combat Covid-19 was not a "victory" against itself or health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Pretoria high court judge Cassim Sardiwalla granted an order on Tuesday in favour of AfriForum, the ACDP and Doctors for Life, a group of pharmacies and the “I Can Make a Difference” group of medical practitioners, allowing pharmacists and doctors to make up small batches of medicines containing Ivermectin on prescription by a doctor and in small quantities.

The order was made after a settlement agreement reached between the parties and Sahpra as well as the health minister.

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela said in a statement on Friday that any claim of victory by the parties who brought cases against Sahpra and the health minister were "inaccurate and misleading".

"Without admission of any liability, a joint contribution to part of the applicants’ costs by Sahpra and the minister of health was agreed to as part of the settlement in order to put an end to what, in Sahpra’s view, could be protracted litigation."