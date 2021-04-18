COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 501Y.V2 gave us a bad name, but it could be to our benefit
April 17 2021 - 08:20
Eyes a key frontier in keeping Covid-19 at bay — but there's a downside
Good eye protection has probably been under-appreciated in preventing Covid-19 infections, according to a recent paper published in the UK.
The paper, published in The Lancet, says that most infections are presumed to be from inhalation or from people touching mucosal surfaces with contaminated hands, but evidence from the 1918 influenza pandemic shows that eyes are also an important route of infection.
April 17 2021 - 08:04
Covid-19's cruellest grief is reserved for children
Grace Rohan cannot understand why at seven years old she no longer has a daddy while her mother, who is in her 40s, still has hers.
The grade 2 pupil from Durban and her 18-year-old brother, Daniel, are mourning their father, José, who died of Covid-19 in February, a month after he turned 51.
April 17 2021 - 08:00
Post-Covid cities can only be saved by reinvention and transformation
As the pandemic empties city centres and alters work and travel patterns, planners must redesign them for new needs, functions and economies
April 17 2021 - 07:30
Q&A with Sahpra chairperson Helen Rees on J&J vaccine pause
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority suspended authorisation of the J&J vaccine being used on health-care workers in the Sisonke trial after the US Food and Drug Administration said six women out of more than 7-million people vaccinated developed blood clots. Chris Barron asked professor Helen Rees, chair of Sahpra ...
April 17 2021 - 07:30
Vaccine rollout could show the way to a health system that works for all
Health minister Zweli Mkhize's detailed announcement about the imminent rollout of SA's stalled Covid-19 vaccination programme is good news. His tidings were a tonic for a country whose citizens are weary and battered after more than a year living with this affliction, which has cost so many lives and left a trail of human suffering and economic hardship.
April 17 2021 - 07:00
The 501Y.V2 Covid variant has been called the South African variant. However, we are not sure it even arose in SA. Calling it the South African variant is not only wrong, it’s also discriminatory.
Using science in the pandemic response has been a positive in SA and led to a climate of transparency in the evolution of Covid-19. Our recent results, published in the journal Nature, indicate that the variant first discovered in SA elutes high-level antibodies that can help to design more effective vaccines.
April 17 2021 - 06:10
Covid-19 vaccine: Blood-clot risk rarer than a double lightning strike
You have a greater chance of being struck by lightning - twice - than getting a blood clot from a Covid-19 vaccine.
"To stop the vaccinations and put our health-care workers at risk is unethical and not the correct thing to do," said Wits professor Barry Jacobson, president of the SA Society of Thrombosis and Hemostatis, after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout to health workers was suspended on Tuesday.
April 17 2021 - 06:05
Covid-19: Call for return of all primary school children
The department of basic education is considering allowing all primary school pupils to return to class full-time because they are less likely to be hospitalised or die from Covid-19 complications.
Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said director-general Mathanzima Mweli and provincial education heads will discuss the idea at a workshop tomorrow.
April 17 2021 - 06:00
This pandemic is a long way from over, Covid-19 experts agree
South African experts have called for a reality check: Covid-19 is an airborne disease, so it's not going away.
Vaccines will reduce hospitalisations and deaths but not eliminate them. Far from the pandemic being in retreat, the world recently experienced its highest number of infections in a single week.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 14 377 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 325 new cases, which represents a 9.2% positivity rate. A further 48 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 53 711 to date.