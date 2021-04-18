COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 501Y.V2 gave us a bad name, but it could be to our benefit

April 17 2021 - 08:20

Eyes a key frontier in keeping Covid-19 at bay — but there's a downside

Good eye protection has probably been under-appreciated in preventing Covid-19 infections, according to a recent paper published in the UK.

The paper, published in The Lancet, says that most infections are presumed to be from inhalation or from people touching mucosal surfaces with contaminated hands, but evidence from the 1918 influenza pandemic shows that eyes are also an important route of infection.