Illegal RDP and land grabbers protesting in Olievenhoutbosch

Illegal occupants of RDP houses and land in Olievenhoutbosch Ext 27, near Centurion, have barricaded roads with rocks and burning tyres in what they say is an attempt to stop the government from evicting them.

Godwin Ratikwane, general secretary of the Independent Democratic Union of SA and an EFF member, said the provincial human settlements department has been threatening to evict people from about 888 RDP houses.

He also said there were about 300 families who were being threatened by the City of Tshwane with eviction for the illegal occupation of land.

While the residents are said to have been living in the houses illegally, he said: “These people are the rightful owners of the RDP houses. The government was dragging its feet to allocate and the people chose to occupy them.”

Ratikwane said the people have been staying there for just over a year.

“The people moved in here just before the hard lockdown last year. Why should people suffer with accommodation when there is plenty of unused land here?” he said.

Ratikwane said the residents were tired of constant threats from provincial government and the municipality.

“They failed to provide us with a service and we came up with a solution ourselves so they must leave us alone,” he said.

He told TimesLIVE the residents will not allow themselves to be evicted.

“We will not be intimidated by police and the government. We’ve built our lives and homes here,” he said.