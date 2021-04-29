Prisoners awaiting trial for murder, robbery and rape still on the run after mass escape in KZN

Two police officers sitting in the front of the truck were injured slightly when it hit the pavement after being forced off the road.

Five heavily armed men travelling in a double cab bakkie pointed firearms at the police officers while a bolt cutter was used to cut the locks on the back of the vehicle.

Some of the prisoners stayed in the truck while others handed themselves over to police at various locations in Pietermaritzburg. Yet more were found by police in the city.

At least 27 of the 45 prisoners were back in police custody by Wednesday afternoon while 18 were on the run.

Two more were rearrested later, reducing the total on the run to 16.

The picture gallery below (scroll to the left or right) show those still on the run: