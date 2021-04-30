Professor Zeblon Vilakazi: New Wits vice-chancellor soars into history

Growing up on the dusty streets of Katlehong, in Ekurhuleni, professor Zeblon Vilakazi watched as the space shuttle Columbia, STS-1, took off until it was just a tiny speck of dust in the sky and was inspired to reach for the stars.

Forty years later, Vilakazi was installed as the 16th vice-chancellor and principal of Wits University at a ceremony held at the Solomon Mahlangu hall yesterday.

Vilakazi shared that it was in 1981 when the memorable event happened and that he has never looked back since. He worked hard to fulfil his dream, which saw him representing the country and the continent at the CERN laboratories in Geneva, the largest scientific experiment of its time.

“You do not usher in a vision in a moment of euphoria. You do it because the vision you are articulating is as important as the other challenges which must be overcome,” he said.

Vilakazi was hooded by Wits chancellor Dr Judy Dlamini in the presence of former Wits chancellor Dikgang Moseneke, chairperson of the Wits Council Isaac Shongwe, director-general in the presidency, Phindile Baleni, and other dignitaries.

In his address, Vilakazi outlined focus areas for the institution. “We must focus on developing academically excellent graduates who leave their mark on society and continue to conduct world-class research and foster innovation and entrepreneurship. We must use our location in the economic heartland of Africa to lead from the Global South.”

Vilakazi said there was a need to develop the African academy of the future. He said the higher education landscape was changing rapidly and there was a need to move with the times, but still remain true to the core academic business of producing the next generation of leaders and knowledge that will have an impact on society.

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said he was confident Wits was in safe hands under Vilakazi's leadership.

“The higher education system awaits your wisdom sir, you are taking over the leadership of Wits at an extremely challenging time in terms of the transformation of our university system in SA, with a lot more still needing to be done,” Nzimande said.

He said there are many challenges of transformation, but the most fundamental transformation challenge facing the SA university system, from his experience, was the necessity to transform the relations of knowledge production.

“Another key challenge is protecting and defending the public higher education system, which is of benefit to students coming from a poor background, and there is a need to build a student-centric university system,” Nzimande said.

Shongwe described Vilakazi as the epitome of a world-class scholar, globally recognised for his scientific work and for his contribution towards developing higher education in Africa.

SowetanLIVE