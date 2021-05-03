COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Liquidations have almost doubled thanks to the pandemic - Stats SA
May 03 2021 - 07:30
New Zealand PM Ardern says travel bubble with Cook Islands to start on May 17
New Zealand will start quarantine free travel with Cook Islands on May 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference on Monday."
Two way quarantine-free travel is a significant step in both countries' Covid-19 recovery, and a direct result of both New Zealand and the Cook Islands' successful response to the pandemic," Ardern said at a news conference.
A one-way quarantine-free travel from the Cook Islands to New Zealand has been possible since January. Last month New Zealand and Australia began a similar testing and quarantine-free travel.
Reuters
May 03 2021 - 07:15
India's Covid-19 case total nears 20 million
India on Monday reported more than 300,000 new coronavirus cases for a 12th straight day, taking its overall caseload to just shy of 20 million, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 3,417.
With 368,147 new cases over the past 24 hours, India's total infections stand at 19.93 million, while total fatalities are 218,959, according to health ministry data.
Medical experts say real numbers across the country of 1.35 billion may be five to 10 times higher than the official tally.
Hospitals have filled to capacity, medical oxygen supplies have run short and morgues and crematoriums have been swamped as the country deals with the surge in cases.
At least 11 states and union territories have imposed some form of restrictions to try and stem infections, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is reluctant to impose a national lockdown, concerned about the economic impact."
In my opinion, only a national stay at home order and declaring medical emergency will help to address the current healthcare needs," Bhramar Mukherjee, an epidemiologist with the University of Michigan said on Twitter."
The # of active cases is accumulating, not just the daily new cases. Even the reported numbers state there are around 3.5M active cases."
The spike in infections is India’s biggest crisis since Modi took office in 2014.
Modi has been criticised for not taking steps earlier to curb the spread and for letting millions of largely unmasked people attend religious festivals and crowded political rallies in five states during March and April.
Reuters
May 03 2021 - 07:00
WATCH | The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the same’
Homeless shelters across SA have found themselves overwhelmed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Frida Hartley shelter for women is one of the shelters that have managed to keep afloat. According to their COO Cheryl Hlabane, the shelter has mostly been reliant on private donors, not the government.
May 03 2021 - 07:00
When hard work doesn’t pay off: young people share pain of losing their businesses
Liquidations year-on-year have almost doubled thanks to the pandemic, according to Stats SA
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 16 194 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 1 222 new cases, which represents a 7.5% positivity rate. A further 11 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 54 417 to date. Read more here https://t.co/vLP2PMbef8 pic.twitter.com/pM9dPbfrtB— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 2, 2021