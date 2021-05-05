COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Should SA be concerned about Covid-19 strain from India hitting its shores?
May 05 2021 - 10:39
Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge
Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the Covid-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said, the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president.
It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India, including Uganda and Kenya.
The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice, the statement from health minister Abel Makubi dated Tuesday said. Exceptions would be made for cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions.
May 05 2021 09:03
Tourism goes cold as popular shisanyama, Mzoli's Place, closes its doors
Cape Town's iconic township eatery where people from different walks of life used to mingle over braai’d meat and pap, Mzoli’s Place in Gugulethu, has shut down indefinitely, in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This Cape Town shisanyama was the heart of the township and an incredible attraction for international visitors and locals alike.
Sisanda Mangele, the daughter of businessman and philanthropist Mzoli Ngcawuzele, said she was not sure if the business will open again.
May 05 2021 - 09:02
Brazil Covid-19 inquiry told of Bolsonaro's blind faith in chloroquine
Brazil's former health minister told a parliamentary inquiry on Tuesday that President Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing government knew full well that the treatment they were advocating for Covid-19 patients had no scientific basis.
Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was fired last April by Bolsonaro for not agreeing to push the malaria drug chloroquine as a Covid-19 treatment, testified before a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 408,000 Brazilians.
The Senate investigation is expected to hurt the president politically 17 months ahead of elections by showing the country that his opposition to lockdowns and social distancing measures, his failure to secure vaccines and the touting of unproven treatments deepened the crisis Brazil is now in.
May 05 2021 - 09:01
Australia's most populous state reports first Covid-19 case in more than a month
Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first locally acquired Covid-19 case in more than a month and health authorities are working to trace the source of the infection.
Australia has largely eradicated Covid-19, but a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, the New South Wales (NSW) Ministry of Health said in a statement.
It is NSW's first local Covid-19 case since March 31.
May 05 2021 - 08:45
Biden aims for 70% of US adults to get one vaccine dose by July 4
President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a goal to vaccinate 70% of US adults with at least one Covid-19 shot by the July 4 Independence Day holiday and said the government would inoculate 12- to 15-year-olds as soon as allowed.
The president, who has made fighting the coronavirus a key priority of his administration, had previously announced July 4 as a target date for Americans to gather in small groups to celebrate the holiday and signal a return to greater normalcy in the middle of the pandemic.
Biden's new goal takes into account an increasing, though not unexpected, challenge of getting shots into the arms of people who are hesitant about the vaccine.
May 05 3032 - 08:30
Canada's Alberta confirms first death linked to AstraZeneca vaccine
The Canadian province of Alberta reported its first death of a patient from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, its chief medical officer confirmed late Tuesday.
The Alberta case marks the second case of blood clots, and the only death after more than 253,000 doses of AstraZeneca were administered in the province, the statement added.
AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
May 05 2021 - 07:00
Should SA be concerned about Covid-19 strain from India hitting the shores?
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 586 148 the total number of deaths is 54 511 the total number of recoveries is 1 509 656 and the total number of vaccines administered is 339 655. pic.twitter.com/os5T7EEuCg— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 4, 2021