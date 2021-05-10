COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Can SA contain the further spread of the two Covid-19 variants of concern?

South Africa

10 May 2021 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
A woman holds on to the oxygen cylinders for a patient after refiling them at a factory, amidst the spread of coronavirus disease surge as India's outbreak spreads across South Asia, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 9, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Image: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

India's Covid-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount

Calls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increasing pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The health ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths, off a little from recent peaks. India's tally of infections now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

As many hospitals grapple with an acute shortage of oxygen and beds while morgues and crematoriums overflow, experts have said India's actual figures could be far higher than reported.

Can SA contain the further spread of the two Covid-19 variants of concern?

