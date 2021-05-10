COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Can SA contain the further spread of the two Covid-19 variants of concern?
May 10 2021 - 08:48
India's Covid-19 cases dip from peak, calls for shutdown mount
Calls grew for India to impose a nationwide lockdown as new coronavirus cases and deaths held close to record highs on Monday, increasing pressure on the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The health ministry reported 366,161 new infections and 3,754 deaths, off a little from recent peaks. India's tally of infections now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.
As many hospitals grapple with an acute shortage of oxygen and beds while morgues and crematoriums overflow, experts have said India's actual figures could be far higher than reported.
May 10 2021 - 07:00
Can SA contain the further spread of the two Covid-19 variants of concern?
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 594 817 the total number of deaths is 54 724 the total number of recoveries is 1 514 088 and the total number of vaccines administered is 382 480. pic.twitter.com/Wmw8JTqGdm— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) May 8, 2021