Rand Water, Samwu set to head back to negotiating table to stave off strike

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has issued a certificate of non-resolution in a dispute between Rand Water and the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu).

The matter was sent to CCMA for conciliation on Wednesday after the union expressed concerns after Rand Water issued a circular informing employees about the removal of the incentive bonuses for employees.

Last week, the union decided to embark on a strike after the decision by the employer. But Rand Water went to the labour court to interdict the strike.

An agreement, which was made an order of the court, was reached last Wednesday whereby Rand Water withdrew the circular and for the dispute to be referred to the CCMA for conciliation on April 28. The union also suspended the strike action.

Samwu Gauteng provincial secretary Bafana Zungu said at the CCMA meeting on Wednesday that Rand Water management was not prepared to resolve the issue.

Zungu said Rand Water asked that the matter be referred to arbitration.