Sisonke vaccine project reaches nearly 19,000 health workers in single day

The vaccination of healthcare workers in SA hit a record high on Tuesday, with almost 19,000 receiving their Covid-19 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab in a single day, Prof Glenda Gray, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke implementation study, said on Wednesday morning.

By Tuesday night, 395,230 healthcare workers had been protected with the J&J shot, 18,979 of them on Tuesday.

Sisonke teams across the country are working flat-out to meet their target of vaccinating 500,000 health workers by the end of this week after a pause in April delayed delivery of the assigned doses.

Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, co-principal investigator of the Sisonke study, tweeted on Tuesday: “It’s going to be a tough few days to get this together — but we have one mission at #Sisonke and that is to vaccinate 120,000 healthcare workers in the last remaining days.”