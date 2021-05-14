South Africa

Two dead as helicopter crashes into Vaal Dam

Matthew Savides Night news editor
14 May 2021 - 21:39
Two people reportedly died on Friday evening when a helicopter crashed into the Vaal Dam. File picture.
Two people reportedly died on Friday evening when a helicopter crashed into the Vaal Dam. File picture.
Image: 123RF/Naruden Boonareesirichai

Two people died on Friday evening when a helicopter crashed into the Vaal Dam, with the aircraft still stuck in the water about three hours after the accident.

Though details were still emerging, TimesLIVE understands that the bodies of a woman and a man, believed to be the passenger and pilot respectively, were extracted from the wreckage.

The incident took place near the Vaal Marina.

Netcare911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said reports indicated that the aircraft was a Robinson R44 helicopter. It went down "approximately 200m from the shore".

Dhipak Lalla, head of Aeronautical Search and Rescue, said that a report of “a helicopter down in the Vaal Dam” was received at about 6.15pm.

“The ARCC activated the NSRI, SAPS and Netcare 911. A female was recovered, but she had unfortunately passed aware away. Police divers are currently in the process of doing their investigation as we think there is one passenger still in the wreckage. We are assuming it is the pilot,” he said shortly before 9.30pm.

Shortly before 10pm, Lalla confirmed that the man's body had also been recovered.

Lalla added that the police divers did not want to rush the operation, particularly as they were working in darkness under challenging conditions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Helicopter crash claims ‘phenomenal guy’ who loved people, adventure

The plunge into Durban’s Umgeni River on Monday has robbed more than just two families of loved ones
News
1 week ago

CAA starts investigation into Durban helicopter crash

The SA Civil Aviation Authority has started an investigation into what caused a helicopter crash which claimed two lives in Durban on Monday.
News
1 week ago

SANParks chopper crashed because crucial lever ‘shot up’ as pilot lowered radio volume: report

According to a preliminary SA Civil Aviation Authority report, the collective lever - responsible for up and down movements of the helicopter - ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  2. King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has a bride - reports South Africa
  3. 'A slice of paradise': Inside the estate where former Eskom boss eyed R4.3m ... South Africa
  4. 'He's making us poorer' — Elon Musk has the internet in meltdown mode with ... Sci-Tech
  5. Donations pour in for dog dropped off in bucket soaked in car oil South Africa

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...
X