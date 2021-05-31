Hospitals ramp up oxygen supplies for third wave

SA has ramped up available liquid oxygen to hospitals by roughly eight times ahead of the third wave of infections, says Prof Ian Sanne, a member of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee.

Oxygen shortages threatened and compromised the treatment of critically ill Covid-19 patients during the second wave.

“SA has an oxygen production capacity approximately eight times the rate at which oxygen is used in winter months without Covid-19. This amount will be sufficient to support hospitals that may face a rapid increase in patients in the third wave,” said Sanne.

He said hospitals would be monitored to ensure their oxygen levels did not fall below 50%.

“Cylinder oxygen supplies to district hospitals have been doubled, with the addition of approximately 6,000 cylinders. Within the department of health, additional monitoring and resupply capacity has been added,” said Sanne.

“SA is well prepared to ensure oxygen demand will be met during the third wave.”