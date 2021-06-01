POLL | Should Zweli Mkhize step down amid the investigation into Digital Vibes?

It remains to be seen whether embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize will step down from his position while the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) prepares its report on the Digital Vibes scandal from which his family and associates allegedly benefited.

Pressure and calls for the minister to step aside continue to mount with civil society organisation SA First Forum on Monday becoming the latest to call for his head.

The SABC reported the group called for president Cyril Ramaphosa not to use the pending report by the SIU as an excuse for keeping Mkhize in his cabinet.

Lobby group AfriForum and the DA called for the minister’s head last week, saying this would prove Ramaphosa’s seriousness about rooting out corruption.

“Minister Mkhize should step down pending a full SIU investigation.

“The minister cannot be both the player and referee in an investigation that involves him directly. He must simply step down to allow the independent investigation to take its course and for President Ramaphosa to give an update on who will be criminally charged and held accountable,” said the DA.