POLL | Should Zweli Mkhize step down amid the investigation into Digital Vibes?
It remains to be seen whether embattled health minister Zweli Mkhize will step down from his position while the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) prepares its report on the Digital Vibes scandal from which his family and associates allegedly benefited.
Pressure and calls for the minister to step aside continue to mount with civil society organisation SA First Forum on Monday becoming the latest to call for his head.
The SABC reported the group called for president Cyril Ramaphosa not to use the pending report by the SIU as an excuse for keeping Mkhize in his cabinet.
Lobby group AfriForum and the DA called for the minister’s head last week, saying this would prove Ramaphosa’s seriousness about rooting out corruption.
“Minister Mkhize should step down pending a full SIU investigation.
“The minister cannot be both the player and referee in an investigation that involves him directly. He must simply step down to allow the independent investigation to take its course and for President Ramaphosa to give an update on who will be criminally charged and held accountable,” said the DA.
The Sunday Times reported that questions are being raised about Mkhize's signature on contracts, which was flagged as irregular by an independent investigation conducted by financial auditors and tax consultants Ngubane & Co. However, health department director-general Sandile Buthelezi said there is no foul play.
Buthelezi told the paper he had obtained a legal opinion which stated there is no law prohibiting the minister from signing a contract after it has received the approval of the director-general.
Public service and administration minister Senzo Mchunu and Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane had a contrary view. They said ministers do not sign off any contracts related to procurement.
Mkhize addressed a media briefing last week and said he had not benefited from the R150m contract.
According to a Daily Maverick report, Digital Vibes was appointed in 2019 through a closed tender process to offer communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout. The scope of their work was extended in March 2020 to include communications services regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.
Among Digital Vibes employees were Mkhize’s alleged family friend and former spokesperson Tahera Mather and his former assistant Naadhira Mitha.
Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said last week cabinet would not comment on the matter while the SIU investigation is being conducted.
“The SIU is investigating and will issue a report. It is not the place of the cabinet to discuss matters under investigation by any law enforcement agencies. The work of the law agencies must take its course” said Ntshavheni.