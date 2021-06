Prison escapee gang boss among seven killed in Pietermaritzburg shootout

Addressing media at the scene on Tuesday, police minister Bheki Cele said the men who were killed were known to have been terrorising the community of Imbali in the Plessislaer policing precinct.

The Sunday Times reported at least 70 murders had taken place in the township of Imbali in the first three months of this year.

“We have about seven dead bodies. Five men who were notorious and very brutal to the people out there, and two women. Whether the women were willingly there or taken, the investigation and people working on the scene will tell us what next,” said Cele.

He said among the weapons found were AK47s and a lot of “new ammunition”.

“The main guy looks like he was injured about a week or two ago when he was in Bergville to assassinate somebody, so he was being treated medically and we will have to see who was treating him.”

Cele emphasised that the work for the police was not over as they would concentrate their efforts on clamping down on gangs operating within the Plessislaer area, which has the highest murder rate in the country.

