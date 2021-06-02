Prison escapee gang boss among seven killed in Pietermaritzburg shootout

A gang leader was among seven people killed during a clandestine operation by a specialised police unit in Scottsville in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.

Five men and two women were shot dead by the police during a raid at a home on Fairfield Avenue shortly before 4pm.

It is understood members from the special task force led the operation after receiving information about the notorious gang leader who had been on the run since escaping from custody in April.

The police have not yet released the name of the man, who was among a group of 45 awaiting-trial prisoners who were being transported from prison to the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court when gunmen forced the truck transporting them off the road on April 28.