Former agriculture head implicated in Estina dairy scandal gets R10,000 bail

Former Free State department of agriculture head Peter Thabethe was granted bail of R10,000 in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Monday.

The court heard that his passport was in Mpumalanga but would be handed in.

Thabethe was arrested last week alongside Dr Limakatso Moorosi, also from the department of agriculture, Seipati Dhlamini, who was the department’s financial officer, and Gupta family associate Iqbal Sharma in connection with the failed R288m Estina dairy project.

Thabethe and Moorosi face charges of contravention of the Public Finance Management Act and fraud. Dhlamini was charged with fraud, while Sharma and Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, where Sharma served as a director, face charges of fraud and money laundering.

Moorosi and Dhlamini were each granted R10,000 bail in court last Thursday. Their matter was postponed on Monday to July 5.

Sharma is only expected to apply for bail later on Monday.