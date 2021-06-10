How TB Joshua overcame odds to establish a spiritual empire far beyond Nigeria

TB Joshua, the popular Nigerian charismatic preacher and televangelist, who has died at the age of 57, left a conflicting legacy. The co-founder of The Synagogue, Church of All Nations megachurch was hailed by his ardent followers as a “true man of God” and a philanthropist who fed the poor, gave electricity, educational scholarships, emergency relief, and employed young people in his football club.

TB Joshua founded his ministry in 1987. It became a household name in most African countries due to the live broadcasts of his church services. These were viewed by millions of his followers on Emmanuel TV and other online platforms.

He had more than five-million followers on social media, with more than 15,000 people attending his services weekly.

TB Joshua significantly transformed African Pentecostalism into a transnational global movement with branches in Austria, Ghana, the UK, SA, Gabon and Greece.

He also attracted a great deal of criticism. His critics dismissed him as a “fake prophet” and a proponent of the “health and wealth” gospel which takes advantage of his followers trapped in poverty.