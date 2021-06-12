Parents of woman killed by carbon monoxide at Sani Pass lodge fail in R4m life policy claim

The family of a woman who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a shower in a Lesotho lodge have been dealt another blow.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) says they are not entitled to a R4m payout from her life policy because she cancelled it weeks before her death.

Sue Church collapsed in a shower at Sani Mountain Lodge while on holiday in September 2018. According to the SCA judgment, she “was overcome by carbon monoxide fumes from a faulty geyser”.

Litigation ensued when her parents and beneficiaries, Michael and Joan Hogan, claimed R4m from Discovery Life, only to be told the policy had been cancelled.

They successfully challenged Discovery in the high court but on Friday the appeal court reversed the ruling.