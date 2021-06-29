COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Delta alert: world needs urgent response to Covid’s most infectious variant

June 29 2021 - 07:30

LA County recommends indoor masks irrespective of vaccination status

Los Angeles County health officials have recommended that all residents wear masks in public indoor spaces irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated or not for Covid-19 due to the increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Monday's announcement of the recommendation by the health department in the country's most populous county comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that Delta variants are now responsible for about one in every five new infections across the country.

Despite the latest recommendation, LA County health officials noted that "fully vaccinated people appear to be well protected from infections with Delta variants."

"Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers, and workplaces when you don't know everyone's vaccination status," the county's health department said.

Reuters