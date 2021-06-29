COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Delta alert: world needs urgent response to Covid’s most infectious variant
June 29 2021 - 07:30
LA County recommends indoor masks irrespective of vaccination status
Los Angeles County health officials have recommended that all residents wear masks in public indoor spaces irrespective of whether they have been vaccinated or not for Covid-19 due to the increased circulation of the highly transmissible Delta variant.
Monday's announcement of the recommendation by the health department in the country's most populous county comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that Delta variants are now responsible for about one in every five new infections across the country.
Despite the latest recommendation, LA County health officials noted that "fully vaccinated people appear to be well protected from infections with Delta variants."
"Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers, and workplaces when you don't know everyone's vaccination status," the county's health department said.
June 29 2021 - 07:00
DA calls for the extension of Ters to support the hospitality industry under lockdown level 4
The DA has called on the government to extend the Unemployment Insurance Fund's Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) for the duration of lockdown alert level 4 to support the hospitality industry and its employees.
June 29 2021 - 07:00
I saw it on TikTok — does swinging your arm stop the pain after getting a Covid-19 vaccine jab?
Swinging your arm in a windmill motion to stop the pain after getting a Covid-19 vaccine jab does not work.
Over the past few weeks, a popular TikTok “hack” has seen many users rotating their arms to try to ease the pain after getting a jab.
On the app, teen users from around the globe share videos of themselves doing the challenge, claiming that it helps ease the pain.
June 29 2021 - 06:15
Delta alert: world needs urgent response to Covid’s most infectious variant
At the weekend Sydney was put under a mandatory stay-at-home order for two weeks in response to the risk posed by the Covid-19 Delta variant. This came as a surprise to many, especially those who rightly view Australia as having been among the best at managing the virus, with its very low infections, hospitalisations and deaths.
June 29 2021 - 06:10
India reports 37,566 new Covid-19 infections, 907 deaths
India reported 37,566 new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, taking the South Asian nation's tally to 30.31 million, with a death toll of 397,637.
Coronavirus-related deaths rose by 907 overnight.
June 29 2021 - 06:00
Cold weather and 'zero understanding' of virus behaviour fuelling Covid-19 spread
“It’s too late now to do anything. When we spoke out, they should have listened,” said SA Medical Association chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee.
