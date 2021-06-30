Fifteen months and R460m later, Carletonville hospital donated by AngloGold finally opens its doors

As Gauteng on Friday recorded 11,777 new Covid-19 infections, the highest ever since the outbreak, the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital in Carletonville — which lay dormant for 15 months — had two days earlier received its first five patients.

But after the handover of 80 of the 181 beds, Gauteng infrastructure and development MEC Tasneem Motara could not commit to a deadline for a complete opening, other than “it will not take long”.

Her infrastructure department met contractors on Wednesday and Thursday to iron out the issues and pledged to encourage the main contractor to fulfil his obligation to pay his workers.

But even if more beds become available for use, staffing is an issue.

“I am assured by the health MEC they are doing everything in terms of recruitment of staff,” said deputy health minister Joe Phahla.