Vaccine acceptance rises from 71% to 76%, national survey finds

South Africans’ willingness to have a Covid-19 vaccine increased from 71% in February-March to 76% in April-May.

This is according to data released on Thursday by the National Income Dynamics Study — Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram).

Seven-thousand South Africans taking part in the survey are contacted every few months to answer questions about income and employment, household welfare, grants, and knowledge and behaviour related to Covid-19.

Five waves of the survey were planned for 2020-2021, and the results of the fifth wave were presented in a webinar hosted by Nic Spaull, a Stellenbosch University researcher who is on the steering committee.