‘Gauteng is over the worst’: Protest-fuelled Covid-19 spike unlikely, says Prof Madhi

An increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths after the violent protests and looting two weeks ago is unlikely to happen in Gauteng.

“Before the protests started, we had already seen a peak in community cases and the highest percentage were already affected,” Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“Gauteng is over the worst, so we should start seeing a decrease in the number of deaths taking place.

“It is unlikely for an increase again any time soon. The prediction would be that it would continue to decrease day by day. Johannesburg is pretty much in a downward trajectory now.”

Madhi said pressure on facilities had also showed a decrease.