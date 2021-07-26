South Africa

‘Gauteng is over the worst’: Protest-fuelled Covid-19 spike unlikely, says Prof Madhi

26 July 2021 - 14:14
Gauteng is over the worst of the third wave, says Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi. File photo.
Gauteng is over the worst of the third wave, says Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES/SEBABATSO MOSAMO

An increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths after the violent protests and looting two weeks ago is unlikely to happen in Gauteng.

“Before the protests started, we had already seen a peak in community cases and the highest percentage were already affected,” Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi told TimesLIVE on Monday.

“Gauteng is over the worst, so we should start seeing a decrease in the number of deaths taking place.

“It is unlikely for an increase again any time soon. The prediction would be that it would continue to decrease day by day. Johannesburg is pretty much in a downward trajectory now.”  

Madhi said pressure on facilities had also showed a decrease.

SA records 9,700 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: NICD

SA recorded 9,718 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Sunday.
News
20 hours ago

Vuyo Mabindisa, who owns a funeral parlour in Soweto, said they had witnessed a decrease in burials.

Mabindisa said two weeks ago they were doing more than 20 funerals a day, but that number had since decreased to between 16 and 18.

During the unrest, looters made off with at least 50 coffins, worth an estimated R300,000, when Mabindisa’s funeral parlour was targeted. And it was difficult to obtain more coffins, he said. Mabindisa said now that the N3 from Durban to Gauteng was open, they could get more.

Though only four of the 37 cemeteries in the city are open for new grave sites, Johannesburg City Parks spokesperson Reggie Moloi said there was more than enough space.

He said the third wave had been devastating, with the number of burials tripling from May to July.

“We are already at 4,000 burials for July alone. It is more than June, because in that month we had 3,500 burials. We have been very busy.”

Moloi said they were seeing at least 59 to 68 burials a day.

Madhi, however, warned that KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape may see a spike in cases in the next two weeks.  

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN waits to see if Covid-19 spread with rioting

As the country watched mayhem erupt in KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago, the pandemic was almost forgotten.
News
1 day ago

Risk of Covid-19 resurgence remains high, Gauteng government warns

Provincial government spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said on Friday the number of Covid-19 deaths and the test positivity rate remained high.
News
3 days ago

Vaccine doors to be opened to those aged 18 and older from September 1: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa promises that there will be sufficient supply of Covid-19 vaccines until the end of the year.
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Why I went to Nkandla: Julius Malema explains his tea party with Zuma News
  2. WATCH LIVE | Education minister Angie Motshekga gives an update on the ... South Africa
  3. Easing of lockdown restrictions on the cards News
  4. Big winter freeze smashes 19 chilly temperature records in SA South Africa
  5. SA 'knows' where the famous blue sofa is — but who is going to get it back? South Africa

Latest Videos

Swahili must be common African language: Malema’s highlights from 8th EFF ...
Businesses granted incentives to boost economy after unrest and Covid-19 ...