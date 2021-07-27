POLL | Did you stock up on booze after the ban was lifted?

The unbanning of the sale of alcohol under alert level 3 received a warm welcome from scores of South Africans after a month-long ban.

In a national address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said licensed establishments were now allowed to sell booze for off-site consumption between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, while alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8pm.

Social media users welcomed the news on Sunday, but TimesLIVE has reported that alcohol retailers haven't seen a surge in orders online or in stores.

Store manager of Liquor City on Beyers Naudé Drive in Johannesburg, Raymond de Freitas, said not as many people came to buy booze as when previous bans were lifted.