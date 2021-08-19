POLL | Would you pay 12% of your salary into a government social security fund?

The government has proposed implementing a compulsory pension and insurance system that will see employers and employees paying a percentage of their earnings into a state-run national social security fund (NSSF).

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu published the proposals in a green paper on Wednesday.

The contributions will be between 8% and 12% of earnings and the proposed fund is based on “social security principles of risk pooling and social solidarity”.

The green paper also proposes that employees earning below an income threshold of R22,320 per year should not be obliged to contribute to the NSSF for retirement or risk benefits but will continue to contribute to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF).

Members of the public have until December 10 to comment on the proposal.