Six-year-old Eastern Cape pupil crushed to death by mechanical grader at school

An Eastern Cape grade R pupil was crushed to death by grader equipment at his school this week, education department officials said.

Azosule Luniko Nonyathi Skoti, 6, died on Tuesday. The circumstances are under investigation.

At the time, teachers at St. Joseph's Primary School in Fort Beaufort were being tested for Covid-19.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the incident.

“Details of the accident are still sketchy, but police were called to the scene by the school,” Mtima said.

“The department has activated a psychosocial support team to visit the home and provide counselling to the family and the affected learners at the school.”