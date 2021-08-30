SA records 5,644 Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in 24 hours

The NICD also reported that there were 235 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 81,830 to date.

There has also been an increase of 291 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted across SA to 12,873.

According to the latest vaccination statistics, there were 249,916 vaccines administered by 5pm on Monday — meaning that, in total, 12,289,478 jabs have been administered.

