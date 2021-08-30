South Africa

SA records 5,644 Covid-19 cases and 235 deaths in 24 hours

30 August 2021 - 19:47 By TimesLIVE
Most of the cases recorded yesterday were in KwaZulu-Natal (1,982), followed by the Eastern Cape (931) and Gauteng (903) — taking the total number of infections recorded to date to 2,770,575. Picture: 123RF/PERIG76
Image: Lightbox

SA recorded 5,644 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

The majority of the new cases were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (1,982), followed by the Eastern Cape (931) and Gauteng (903) — taking the total number of infections recorded to date to 2,770,575.

The NICD also reported that there were 235 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 81,830 to date.

There has also been an increase of 291 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people now admitted across SA to 12,873.

According to the latest vaccination statistics, there were 249,916 vaccines administered by 5pm on Monday — meaning that, in total, 12,289,478 jabs have been administered.

TimesLIVE

