'Dogs were depressed during lockdown,' research by grade 6 pupil finds

Dogs have gone through tremendous behavioural change and felt depressed during the hard lockdowns, as owners couldn’t freely walk them.

These were findings of research done by 12-year-old Gqeberha-based Aidan Miltz, of Theodor Herzl High School. His research project won a gold award in the animal sciences category at the Eastern Cape Eskom Young Scientists Awards.

The grade 6 pupil said he had never in his wildest dreams thought he would be selected for the fair.

“I am very lucky as my school has been able to be open every day even with Covid-19 restrictions. My natural sciences teacher was very supportive and helpful with my project.

“I chose the topic 'the effect of lockdown on animal behaviours'. I decided to investigate this topic as we as people struggled with lockdown and my dogs started with behavioural challenges, which led me to wonder if more animals were affected,” he said.