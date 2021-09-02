South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Is it safe to get the vaccine if you are allergic to eggs?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 September 2021 - 07:00
People who are allergic to eggs are advised to wait a little longer for observation after getting the Covid-19 jab. File photo.
People who are allergic to eggs are advised to wait a little longer for observation after getting the Covid-19 jab. File photo.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

The Covid-19 vaccine is safe for most people, including those who are allergic to foods such as eggs.

According to the national health department, the vaccine does not contain egg proteins and is therefore safe to get.

However, those who have such allergies may be asked to stay at the vaccination centre a little longer for observation.

“None of the Covid-19 vaccines have any egg proteins. However, you will have to stay in the observation area for 30 minutes after getting the vaccine, instead of the standard 15 minutes, because you have a history of allergies,” it advises. 

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) also advises those who have a history of severe reactions to any component of the Covid-19 vaccine to speak to a healthcare practitioner before getting the jab.

A paper by associate professor Jonny Peter from the University of Cape Town (UCT) department of medicine's allergology and clinical immunology division, in the South African Medical Journal, explores the relationship between the vaccine and allergies. 

Peter's findings are similar to those of other experts: “Vaccination offers the opportunity for both individual and, with sufficient coverage, herd protection against Covid-19 infection and disease. If vaccination is safe and available, it should therefore be done.

“Vaccination should only be contraindicated in the very small group of patients with a prior anaphylactic reaction to either the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine or an ingredient in the vaccine formulation, for example, PEG (polyethylene glycol).

“However, given the emerging nature of efficacy data and the exclusion of certain subgroups of patients with immune-based disease, counselling of patients must make it clear regarding where vaccine effectiveness is unknown and may be reduced, and all other efforts to avoid infection must continue."

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Can I take the Pfizer dose first and a different Covid-19 vaccine for my second dose?

At this time, the "mixing and matching" of Covid-19 vaccines is not recommended in SA.
News
1 day ago

If the vaccine is safe, why was it developed in such a short space of time?

Wits University professor of vaccinology Dr Shabir Madhi says researchers did not start from scratch when producing the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
News
2 days ago

How long until we reach herd immunity?

To date SA has vaccinated 11.6-million citizens, which is 29% of the goal.
News
6 days ago

Could I get more sick from Covid-19 if I smoke cigarettes?

Cigarette smoking increases the risk of more severe illness from Covid-19, which could result in hospitalisation, the need for intensive care, or ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Bonginkosi Khanyile 'pays R250 a month for four kids but spends thousands on ... South Africa
  2. 'They can ask Zweli Mkhize': South Africans won't part with their cash to help ... South Africa
  3. Collecting your R350 grant? Here’s when you can pick up your payment at a post ... South Africa
  4. Zuma’s legal costs crowdfunding doing ‘extremely well’ South Africa
  5. Businesswoman exposed as person behind 'incitement' Twitter handle South Africa

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...