South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Plant-based diet could limit Covid-19 symptoms

06 September 2021 - 06:00 By TimesLIVE
Students from Shanghai Taiwanese Children School receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a vaccination site in Shanghai, China September 5, 2021. Picture taken September 5, 2021.
Students from Shanghai Taiwanese Children School receive vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a vaccination site in Shanghai, China September 5, 2021. Picture taken September 5, 2021.
Image: cnsphoto via REUTERS.

September 06 2021 - 07:30

Can my Covid-19 result change if I immediately test again?

False negatives and false positives after a Covid-19 test are common. 

If the test gives a negative result in someone who is infected that is called a false negative. A person who does not have the infection but whose test gives a positive result is a false positive. 

September 06 2021 - 06:43

Significantly fewer Covid-19 fatalities reported in past 24-hour cycle

Significantly fewer deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 76 deaths were reported.

On Saturday, the number of fatalities reported was 182. On Friday 247 deaths were reported and 418 on Thursday.,

September 06 2021 - 06:30

Delta surge heaps fresh trauma on health workers

A recent surge in Covid cases and deaths is once again straining the healthcare system in parts of the United States, and it’s taking an emotional toll on frontline hospital workers.

Reuters

September 06 2021 - 06:15

Australia's New South Wales reports 1,281 local Covid-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's latest coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,281 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Monday, down from 1,485 a day earlier.

Five new deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 131. 

Reuters

September 06 2021 - 06:00

Veggie might: plant-based diet could limit Covid-19 symptoms, study finds

Do multiple greens a day keep severe Covid-19 symptoms at bay? A new study suggests they may be beneficial.

Eating a plant-based diet or plant and fish-based diet could reduce severe Covid-19 symptoms, according to a small, observational study, conducted mostly among male physicians, published in BMJ Nutritional Prevention & Health this month.

Those who reported after “plant-based diets” had a 73% lower risk of moderate to severe Covid-19, based on self-reported symptoms.

subscribe

Most read

  1. FNB 'ruined my life', says scam victim in R2.9m dispute News
  2. WATCH | Little red hatchback pushes SUV into stream South Africa
  3. Sugar-caning for trucker after 34-tonne load turns into sweet nothing South Africa
  4. Three SA universities are ranked best academic institutions in Africa South Africa
  5. Deadly Eastern Cape home invasion 'planned from prison', court hears South Africa

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York