COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Plant-based diet could limit Covid-19 symptoms

September 06 2021 - 06:15

Australia's New South Wales reports 1,281 local Covid-19 cases

Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's latest coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,281 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Monday, down from 1,485 a day earlier.

Five new deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 131.

Reuters