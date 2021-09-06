COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Plant-based diet could limit Covid-19 symptoms
September 06 2021 - 07:30
Can my Covid-19 result change if I immediately test again?
False negatives and false positives after a Covid-19 test are common.
If the test gives a negative result in someone who is infected that is called a false negative. A person who does not have the infection but whose test gives a positive result is a false positive.
September 06 2021 - 06:43
Significantly fewer Covid-19 fatalities reported in past 24-hour cycle
Significantly fewer deaths related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), 76 deaths were reported.
On Saturday, the number of fatalities reported was 182. On Friday 247 deaths were reported and 418 on Thursday.,
September 06 2021 - 06:30
Delta surge heaps fresh trauma on health workers
A recent surge in Covid cases and deaths is once again straining the healthcare system in parts of the United States, and it’s taking an emotional toll on frontline hospital workers.
September 06 2021 - 06:15
Australia's New South Wales reports 1,281 local Covid-19 cases
Australia's New South Wales state, the epicentre of the country's latest coronavirus outbreak, reported 1,281 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Monday, down from 1,485 a day earlier.
Five new deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths in the latest outbreak to 131.
September 06 2021 - 06:00
Veggie might: plant-based diet could limit Covid-19 symptoms, study finds
Do multiple greens a day keep severe Covid-19 symptoms at bay? A new study suggests they may be beneficial.
Eating a plant-based diet or plant and fish-based diet could reduce severe Covid-19 symptoms, according to a small, observational study, conducted mostly among male physicians, published in BMJ Nutritional Prevention & Health this month.
Those who reported after “plant-based diets” had a 73% lower risk of moderate to severe Covid-19, based on self-reported symptoms.
