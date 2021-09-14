South Africa

No risk of load-shedding after Kendal power station fire: Eskom

14 September 2021 - 11:00
Power utility Eskom says there is no risk of load-shedding after the Kendal power station caught fire on Saturday. Stock photo.
Power utility Eskom says there is no risk of load-shedding after the Kendal power station caught fire on Saturday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/choneschones

Power utility Eskom has assured the public there will be no load-shedding after a fire at the Kendal power station in Mpumalanga at the weekend.

On Monday, Eskom said units 2 and 3 at the station will be returned to service early this week and unit 1 will be back in November.

“While Eskom will be forced to increase diesel consumption, we do not anticipate that any load-shedding will be implemented as a result of the incident. We urge members of the public to continue using electricity sparingly to assist the country,” it said.

On Saturday Eskom said unit 1 tripped due to a failure of a generator transformer. Further investigation revealed that it had caught fire.

“The fire damaged the cables to the main cooling water system on the west side of the power station. Unit 2 and unit 3 experienced loss of vacuum and were shut down under controlled conditions,” said Eskom.

The power utility said no injuries were sustained during the incident as all personnel were evacuated. 

Last month, unit 4 at the Medupi power station exploded, causing extensive damage to the generator. The explosion sparked fears of load-shedding but spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told TimesLIVE that while the damage was extensive, there would be no load-shedding.

“Load-shedding is never from a single incident unless we have suffered setbacks at other plants,” he said. He added the power utility would launch an investigation into the cause of the explosion and quantify the cost. 

READ MORE:

Eskom staff rescued after hostage situation in Tshwane

Eskom employees were held hostage by the community of Morula View, Mabopane, in the north of Tshwane, before being safely evacuated by law ...
News
4 hours ago

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana recoils from R73.5bn ANC spree

The finance minister called for significant economic reforms to be implemented before President Cyril Ramaphosa presents his state of the nation ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Why Zuma still has support

I get asked frequently why Jacob Zuma, in spite of the destruction he caused, is still fanatically supported by many people, writes William Gumede.
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  2. WATCH | Exclusive footage of Thembisa cop ‘ordering hitmen to murder her sister ... South Africa
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. I will chop it up if they charge me: Tshwane man on pavement cabbages South Africa
  5. ANC told 'there's no money' for its expensive big plans News

Latest Videos

Policewoman caught on camera allegedly telling hitman how to kill sister & ...
Adjusted level 2 announced by Ramaphosa after 535 days of lockdown