Lawyers called in over officials implicated in school sanitising scandal

The Gauteng education department has turned to lawyers to figure out exactly how to implement recommendations from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on its officials implicated in a R431m Covid-19 school decontamination scandal.

The department on Monday received a preliminary report from the SIU after its lengthy investigation into inflated costs for cleaning contaminated schools in the province.

While Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday told eNCA that “heads will roll” within 23 hours, on Wednesday the department said that it had consulted lawyers about the report.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said in a brief statement: “The department wishes to confirm that it has received an independent legal advisory report on how best to implement the SIU’s recommendations on the illicit school decontamination project after a meeting held with the SIU.