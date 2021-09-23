Vegetable vendor whose girlfriend was burnt beyond recognition denied bail

Sithobele Qebe was arrested three days after allegedly battering his girlfriend and was then released on bail.

The vegetable vendor, a father of two, then broke his bail conditions – barring him from contacting Siphokazi Booi – and asked her to move in with him.

Barely a month after the initial alleged battering, Booi was found burnt beyond recognition on a dump site, just metres away from his shack in White City, Mbekweni.

She was identified through DNA tests.

Qebe, 30, now stands accused of murder. A fresh application he had made to be released on bail was refused on Thursday by the Paarl magistrate's court.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Qebe was first arrested on August 10 for allegedly assaulting Booi. He was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was released on bail and the assault case postponed to October 4.