Mother goose and babies bring highway to a standstill

“Normally whoever is closest gets sent out,” he said, explaining why he was called out to the middle island of the busy highway where a mother Egyptian goose was stuck with three two-day-old goslings. He said it was not uncommon for geese in the area to have their babies away from water, and then battle to get their little brood to a dam because of a concrete barrier that separates the north and southbound lanes of the highway blocking their path.

“We believe she had been nesting somewhere near the Hyundai building in Strijdom Park and then decided to take the babies to the dam near Golden Harvest about two kilometres away on the other side of the highway,” Murray said.

The sight of the goose followed by her tiny babies, unable to jump the large barrier, brought the lunchtime traffic to a screeching halt as motorists called on wildlife rescuers for help.

Murray said an ambulance from Emer-G-Med also came out to help, as did other passing motorists who he knew as enthusiasts who had sponsored owl houses in the area.