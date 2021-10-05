South Africa

‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions

05 October 2021 - 11:28
A now-deleted post shared by the Enoch Mgijima local municipality showing ANC officials cutting the ribbon as members of the community can be seen seated on the side.
Image: Screenshot

The unveiling of a sports “stadium” in the Eastern Cape, reportedly costing R15m, has garnered mixed reactions online, with many questioning the price tag attached to it. 

On Monday, ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality opened the Lesseyton sports field in the northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown.

The opening of the field comes a month before the local government elections. 

In a now-deleted post shared by the municipality, ANC officials in party regalia can be seen cutting the ribbon with members of the community seated on the side. 

The “state of the art” sports field is meant to host soccer and rugby games.

ANC officials and community members at the opening of the sports field near Komani in the eastern Cape
Image: Screenshot

According to the municipality, the facility cost R15m because of the work done to it, including palisade fencing, rock blasting, earthworks, layer works and water reticulation installation. 

An athletics track, ablution facilities, changing rooms, a borehole, sewer system with a septic tank, electrical installation, a rainwater catchment tank, high-rise water main tank, a guardhouse, and gravel car parking lot were also added to the list of costly items

A now-deleted post detailing the R15m Lesseyton Sports field in the northwest of Queenstown.
Image: screenshot

ANC Ward 18 councillor Unathi Mlindazwe said he was impressed with the field. 

“The facility will keep our children far from drugs or anything that could tarnish their future. We are hopeful that the sports field will produce the next sports stars,” said Mlindazwe.

Video of the Lesseyton Sports Facility This is a look into Lesseyton Sports Facility which was recently officially opened.

Posted by Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality on Monday, October 4, 2021

On social media, the images of the sports field drew mixed reactions from many, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane, who were suspicious about the costs of the facility.

Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:

