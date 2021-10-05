‘They have no shame’: R15m sports field draws mixed reactions
The unveiling of a sports “stadium” in the Eastern Cape, reportedly costing R15m, has garnered mixed reactions online, with many questioning the price tag attached to it.
On Monday, ANC-run Enoch Mgijima local municipality opened the Lesseyton sports field in the northwest of Komani, formerly known as Queenstown.
The opening of the field comes a month before the local government elections.
In a now-deleted post shared by the municipality, ANC officials in party regalia can be seen cutting the ribbon with members of the community seated on the side.
The “state of the art” sports field is meant to host soccer and rugby games.
According to the municipality, the facility cost R15m because of the work done to it, including palisade fencing, rock blasting, earthworks, layer works and water reticulation installation.
An athletics track, ablution facilities, changing rooms, a borehole, sewer system with a septic tank, electrical installation, a rainwater catchment tank, high-rise water main tank, a guardhouse, and gravel car parking lot were also added to the list of costly items
ANC Ward 18 councillor Unathi Mlindazwe said he was impressed with the field.
“The facility will keep our children far from drugs or anything that could tarnish their future. We are hopeful that the sports field will produce the next sports stars,” said Mlindazwe.
Video of the Lesseyton Sports Facility This is a look into Lesseyton Sports Facility which was recently officially opened.Posted by Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality on Monday, October 4, 2021
On social media, the images of the sports field drew mixed reactions from many, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane, who were suspicious about the costs of the facility.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
An ANC Municipality in the Eastern Cape, Enoch Mgijima has opened what they call a stadium… R15 MILLION was paid to build this thing & they are proud of it. The people of South Africa must vote these people out of power because they have no shame. None whatsoever! R15m for this? pic.twitter.com/tFJvuFIPo5— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 4, 2021
The audacity of these people. #TsotsiGame. pic.twitter.com/DqIfgs9KSI— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 4, 2021
Sometimes similar things of cutting a ribbon for mediocrity we see & think they are fake.... but for a municipality really to post this on Facebook using official account....it is pathetic...bringing party bakkies to campaign !!! Our people deserves better .. an RDP stadium...NO. pic.twitter.com/bHHLoMEZ7t— Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) October 4, 2021
It's the municipality snitching on itself for me.... 😭😭 Why did they find if necessary to post on their Facebook page?— Ms _Gupta 🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) October 5, 2021
Expectation vs Reality on a R15 Million stadium pic.twitter.com/6gtDKjyvMu— Call me Thabo🩸 (@Callmethaboo2nd) October 5, 2021
Just saw that R15 million "Stadium" and all i can say is I'll be shocked if ANC still wins the elections 😭😭 unless of course they are rigged,because the failures of the ANC are there for everyone to see. Anyone who still thinks this party can redeem itself is delusional.— Menace to Society 🐐 (@Iamtoowavy) October 5, 2021
The corruption infested ANC is used to inflating prices and delivering below par services to people. They've reduced themselves to launching toilets and taps these days. Now they've ''launched'' a R15 Million ''stadium'' in the Eastern Cape! WOW!!!! #InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/95QqCE1CcY— Tlotliso Mphuthi 🇿🇦🇮🇱🇱🇸 (@TlotlisoM_) October 5, 2021
Cant believe the ANC made a 15 million rand grand opening while the people were already inside the stadium 🥴 pic.twitter.com/JughT3qzqI— #selectivestyles 🔥 (@mosheyagami) October 5, 2021