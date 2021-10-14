No other person could have killed Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu's relatives but her, says the state

Zanele Motha

It was the same with her niece Zanele Motha who died in June 2016. Motha had come to visit her for a few weeks when she was attacked in Kempton Park. She was first treated at the Tembisa Hospital. They discharged her, saying her injuries were only superficial.

Ndlovu took her home, only to rush her to the Arwyp Medical Centre the next day where she was declared dead on arrival. She had sustained internal injuries and broken ribs.

Ndlovu was again the last person to have seen her alive and pocketed almost R120,000 in policies.

Mayeni Mashaba

Motha’s brother Mayeni Mashaba died in April 2017. He had met up with Ndlovu the day before he died. His body was found dumped in Olifantsfontein after Ndlovu claimed to have given him a lift, dropping him off at a garage on the R21 as he claimed he was headed to Pretoria.

When the police found his body, they called the last number on his call log which happened to be Ndlovu's.

An officer testified how they had called her to come to the scene and identify the body – an assertion she strongly denies. Instead, she claimed she had found out that Mashaba was missing from his family in Daveyton.