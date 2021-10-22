White lawyer appointed as senior magistrate after 12 years of litigation against justice department

According to Solidarity, Kroukamp’s case will also pave the way for future litigation regarding appointments by state departments.

Solidarity said the government must renounce its racial ideology and make appointments on the basis of the applicants’ knowledge and experience; race must thus be removed completely from the criteria.

“Kroukamp was appointed in an acting capacity in this position for a decade as the department refused point-blank to appoint him permanently because of the colour of his skin. It is absurd that race dictates appointments.

“Solidarity regards this ruling and appointment as a victory against this type of discrimination, and we will continue to fight for justice to be done for similar cases as well,” Van der Bijl said.

TimesLIVE