South Africa

Grade 1 and 8 placements well under way in Gauteng

Almost 76,000 parents to respond to place offers for schoolchildren

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
24 October 2021 - 14:57
The Gauteng education department says the online application process for grade1 and 8 placements is well under way, and almost 47,000 children have already been placed in government schools for the 2022 school year.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

While 47,906 applicants for grade 1 and 8 placings in Gauteng have accepted the offers and been placed, a further 75,846 applicants have been sent offers but have yet to respond.

Speaking at a Gauteng education department briefing on Sunday, spokesperson Steve Mabona said 2022 online admissions in Gauteng were well under way and the department had reached the stage of administering the placements.

“This part of the admissions process involves parents and guardians either receiving a placement offer via SMS or on www.gdeadmissions.gov.za,” he said, explaining that offers had started going out on October 15 and would continue until November 30.

 “To date, a total of 123,752 placement offers were released to parents,” Mabona said, urging parents to respond quickly to their offers so that placements could be finalised quickly.

