‘Discriminatory’ application process leaves poorer pupils stranded

Programme helps Gauteng pupils who can’t find placement, but has parents up in arms

Prega Govender Journalist
04 October 2021 - 18:24

Poor pupils in Gauteng who were forced to attend government-subsidised private schools because they could not find a place at public schools fear being left out in the cold again.

The Gauteng Joint Liaison Committee and the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) have accused the provincial education department of treating private school pupils as “second-class” citizens because of the “discriminatory” grade 8 application process...

