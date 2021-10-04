‘Discriminatory’ application process leaves poorer pupils stranded
Programme helps Gauteng pupils who can’t find placement, but has parents up in arms
04 October 2021 - 18:24
Poor pupils in Gauteng who were forced to attend government-subsidised private schools because they could not find a place at public schools fear being left out in the cold again.
The Gauteng Joint Liaison Committee and the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) have accused the provincial education department of treating private school pupils as “second-class” citizens because of the “discriminatory” grade 8 application process...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.