Guilty verdict for traditional healer in muti murder of Gabisile Shabane, 13

According to previous witness testimony, Nkosikhona was an unintended casualty in the kidnapping. The intruders had mistaken the light-skinned toddler for another child living with albinism in the same house. When they realised their mistake, they allegedly tossed Nkosikhona into a swamp near the N4, where he drowned. His decomposed body was found weeks later.

The court has heard how Shabane, on the other hand, was forced to drink an alcoholic drink laced with brake fluid and also smoke dagga before she was killed and dismembered. Her body parts were removed and she was buried in a shallow grave on a farm in Cullinan which witnesses said belonged to Msibi.

Several days later, her killers returned to the grave where they beheaded her corpse and even chopped off her hands – all in a bid to make their muti even more powerful.

Some of Shabane’s body parts – including a portion of her skull and a hand – were found at the premises where Msibi consulted, while other parts had, according to previous state witnesses, already been sold to other clients. The rest of the corpse was found in Cullinan.

The case was cracked open by two crucial witnesses.

John Magutshwa, after being arrested, spilled the beans on how he had taken part in the killing. He spoke in detail about how he had joined the accused in searching for a person with albinism, driving around the streets of Emalahleni. He also detailed his part in the crime, explaining how he had chopped of Shabane's head and hands. He too had hoped to be given muti which was to be concocted by Msibi which he believed would change his life. Magutshwa turned state witness and will not spend a day in jail for his role in the crime.

Another witness, Mr X, who cannot be named and is in witness protection, testified that he joined his friend Msibi and Mkhize to drive around Emalahleni hunting for a person with albinism who they could use for the rituals. Mr X was one of the last people to see Shabane alive. He said he was not part of her abduction, killing or mutilation, but admitted to taking part in her burial. Mr X could also have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but the state said it had to let go of what may be deemed “the smaller fish in order to catch the bigger”.