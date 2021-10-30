Company that ‘defrauded’ Eastern Province Rugby Union to appear in court

A business entity that was allegedly used to defraud the Eastern Province Rugby Union of more than R450,000 has been hauled before court.

A representative of the company is set to appear in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court on November 5 to answer to fraud, money laundering, corruption, forgery and uttering charges.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said: ​“It is alleged that on December 12 2019, the entity conspired to defraud the Eastern Province Rugby Union by submitting two fraudulent invoices to the value of R457​,000 for services that were not re­ndered.